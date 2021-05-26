General Laborer

The Town of New Market is currently accepting applications for the position of full time Maintenance Laborer II. Duties include, but are not limited to, general maintenance work as assigned, work with water and sewer distribution and collection systems, operation and maintenance of town equipment. Applicants should have experience in construction, plumbing, and operation of some heavy equipment. Applicant must possess a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to obtain a Class B CDL within six months of employment. Salary range $16.00 – $18.00/hr dependent upon qualifications and experience. Includes full time benefits. applications may be obtained at the New Market Town Offices 9418 John Sevier Road, by calling (540)740-3432 or by clicking the link below. Completed applications should be returned to the Town Office or mailed to P.O. Box 58, New Market, VA 22844 to the attention of the Town Manager. Application deadline is Monday, June 14, 2021. Open until filled.