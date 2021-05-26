Cancel
Economy

General Laborer

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 17 days ago

Business Unit: White Construction, a Congruex Company. Congruex is a multi-national organization that specializes in broadband network construction and engineering. We support some of the largest service providers in the United States with a footprint that extends across the nation. Our turn-key design and build solutions allow our customers to deliver more data, more bandwidth, and ultimately support more devices for their end users.

dailydodge.com
Charleston, SCWashington Post

The labor market is working

As any conservative will tell you, markets are extraordinary. They’re nimble and responsive, combining thousands or millions of individual decisions into a system that hums with efficiency and fairness, and it processes its inputs and outputs. Here, for instance, is a perfect example, courtesy of Patrick Whalen, an owner of...
Labor Issuesrubbernews.com

Hartalega completes remediation of migrant laborers

KUALA LUMPUR—Hartalega Holdings Bhd. has paid a remediation sum of $10 million to its migrant laborers as part of its "zero recruitment cost policy." In a June 8 announcement, the Malaysian glove maker said the reimbursement process started in November 2020 and was completed June 4. The group launched its...
EconomyLogistics Management

Logistics Labor: Solving the talent gap

The fast food restaurant across the street from your distribution center (DC) is giving away free iPhones to all new hires. The restaurant downtown just upped its weekly server pay to $5,000 to ensure adequate staffing for a busy holiday week. And, 40 hospitality companies held a one-day hiring fair where—along with entering a raffle for gas, hotel and restaurant gift cards—the first 100 people hired onsite received a $500 bonus.
EconomyLogistics Management

The labor crisis permeates every level

As the warmer weather moves into New England, my wife and I have been taking more walks through our town to see the local businesses that are springing back to life as restrictions are eased. I’m happy to report that the vast majority of establishments have weathered the storm—and the rebirth of small business is hard to miss.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

My Take: Labor Shortages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the economy edges toward normalcy the restaurant, transportation, and construction industries are in the middle of another crisis - a labor shortage. The small labor pool is forcing some businesses to close or alter operating hours. So, what’s behind the dilemma? It depends on who...
Morgan, VTBarton Chronicle

Labor shortage frustrates businesses

It’s a conundrum — despite the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe because of it, your business has had a great year and you want to expand — but after advertising in various places, you can’t find new employees. Bekah Jordan, the personnel manager at Juddy’s septic and portable toilet business of...
Wausaukee, WIEHEXTRA

Dollar General opens in Wausaukee

WAUSAUKEE—A Dollar General (DG) store opened at 905 Main St. in Wausaukee. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Wausaukee store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
California Statescotscoop.com

Businesses respond to uncertain labor market

As the state of California nears a planned reopening date of June 15, many local workers and business owners are grappling with how to adapt to a post-pandemic world. Reports of labor shortages both nationally and locally suggest that the lack of available workers will inhibit some businesses, preventing them from getting back to full capacity.
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

County labor force grows in April

Grant County saw its unemployment rate drop in April while the overall labor force grew, according to the latest data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The county’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.4 percent in March to 3.8 percent in April. The April unemployment rate for the county was lower than the state’s 4.2 percent rate and far lower than the 13.7 percent rate Grant County reported in April 2020, which analysis from Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute (CRI) stated was the height of 2020 pandemic unemployment.
EconomyEast Bay Times

Jill On Money: Is there really a labor shortage?

“We hear every day from our member companies — of every size and industry, across nearly every state — that they’re facing unprecedented challenges trying to find workers to fill jobs.” – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce America Works Report. “People actually have a lot of money, and they don’t...
Economyabnormalreturns.com

Friday links: less labor-intensive

"The new $100 billion businesses built in the 2020's won't depend on cheap labor, but will either be able to pay high enough wages to draw workers away from other firms, or be less labor-intensive altogether." (Conor Sen) Chart of the Day. We do indeed live in ‘unprecedented’ times. (nytimes.com)
Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Labor shortage affects local businesses

Many businesses throughout the area and across the country are having a hard time finding enough employees. Workers may be having some reluctance to return even as vaccination rates rise and the economy bounces back after the pandemic. Jerry Rucker is the general manager at the Alexandria ACCO Brands plant....
Jobsgohammond.com

JOB POSTING: Labor Operator

Salary: $21.66 per hour / full-time / shift work. Once certification is obtained pay will increase $4.50/hr. Basic knowledge of leaks involving dangerous chemicals. Basic knowledge of uses and reactions of various chemicals. Basic knowledge of plant procedures and systems. Ability to follow written and verbal instructions. Must pass drug...
Businesseconlib.org

The labor supply shock

Over the past year, the US has been hit by a pretty severe labor supply shock. Employment is sharply depressed, but wages are rising fast and companies are having trouble finding workers. At this point the question is not whether a labor supply shock exists, rather the issue is what is causing labor supply to be so depressed. I’ve seen at least three theories:
RetailThe Daily

The grueling labor wet-dreams of capitalism

I am a business major. Pretty standard. Many of my classmates want to work for a Big Four consulting firm, start their own business, or follow some other lucrative path that’ll secure financial comfort and/or wealth. Again, pretty standard. But I’m also involved with UW’s theater community, and I’ve met...
New Market, VAnewmarketvirginia.com

Job Opening – Maintenance Laborer II

The Town of New Market is currently accepting applications for the position of full time Maintenance Laborer II. Duties include, but are not limited to, general maintenance work as assigned, work with water and sewer distribution and collection systems, operation and maintenance of town equipment. Applicants should have experience in construction, plumbing, and operation of some heavy equipment. Applicant must possess a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to obtain a Class B CDL within six months of employment. Salary range $16.00 – $18.00/hr dependent upon qualifications and experience. Includes full time benefits. applications may be obtained at the New Market Town Offices 9418 John Sevier Road, by calling (540)740-3432 or by clicking the link below. Completed applications should be returned to the Town Office or mailed to P.O. Box 58, New Market, VA 22844 to the attention of the Town Manager. Application deadline is Monday, June 14, 2021. Open until filled.
