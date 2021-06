For Marieval Indian Residential School survivor Robert Kakakaway, every day at the school was a nightmare. “From Day 1 until my final day there on June 30, 1966, every day was hell on earth, that’s what it was,” Kakakaway said. “Not being able to be with my mom and my dad, my grandparents, my home, like, why was I being punished for something I didn’t do? It was wrong.