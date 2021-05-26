INNOMOTIVE Solutions Group Acquires Fire and Marine (FMI)

INNOMOTIVE Solutions Group (ISG), parent company of AMDOR, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fire and Marine, Incorporated (FMI) of Springfield, Ohio. Founded in 2007, FMI delivers fully customized compartment management solutions and contract manufactured components for fire apparatus and emergency response vehicles. The FMI team has developed strong relationships with OEMs, municipalities, and first responders across the U.S. FMI will run as a stand-alone entity operated by founders Terry Albert, Dennis Summers, and Daryl Summers.