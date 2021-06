In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW World Champion recalled his last conversation with Jay White and Will Ospreay before he left NJPW for AEW. “Before I left New Japan, I pulled aside Ospreay and Jay White,” Omega said. “I don’t even know if I should tell this story, but I will. I told both, ‘This company, at least the western expansion and the pride of the foreigners, it’s all in your hands. They’re going to look to you to carry this thing, so you’ve got to do it.’ I said it to Jay and Ospreay knowing it was a likely scenario, but also hoping to light a fire under both of them.”