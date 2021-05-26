International Falls Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Wildfire on the Shore of Minnesota’s Rainy Lake
SUPERIOR, Wis. (May 25, 2021) – Northern Minnesota’s International Falls Fire Department (IFFD), together with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, quickly extinguished a dangerous wildfire on the shore of Rainy Lake. On May 18th, amid elevated fire danger conditions and high winds, the fire jumped across open water from Frank Island to Voyageurs National Park on the U.S. mainland, but those responding swiftly extinguished it with help from a new Lake Assault Boats fireboat.www.fireapparatusmagazine.com