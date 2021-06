No news is good news, right? Credit metrics for middle market (MM) CLO portfolios within our middle market CLO Index continue to remain stable, with only modest changes during the month of May. Exposure to issuers with non-performing ratings or credit estimates continues to decline (see below), while par balances of MM portfolio remain stable. According to S&P Leveraged Commentary & Data, eight new issue middle market CLOs have closed in year-to-date 2021 through May, while 11 MM CLOs have experienced either a refinancing (three) or a reset (eight).