Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Phoenix Suns Odds For Game 3 On 5/27
The Lakers have been playing fast and loose with their title challenge this season – it took extra time for them to beat the Warriors to eighth seed, and they lost their first game against the Suns in awful fashion. But today’s game was a reminder that they still have the quality to give anyone a tough game – with Anthony Davis, who took responsibility for the soft loss after a 13-point performance, rebounding with a solid 34 points alongside similar performances by LeBron James and Dennis Schroder. The Lakers are no strangers to comebacks and tight postseasons, so they’ll be hoping they can keep their momentum going into Game 3 to secure an upset.www.gamingtoday.com