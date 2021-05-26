Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Phoenix Suns Odds For Game 3 On 5/27

By Gaming Today Staff
GamingToday
 25 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers have been playing fast and loose with their title challenge this season – it took extra time for them to beat the Warriors to eighth seed, and they lost their first game against the Suns in awful fashion. But today’s game was a reminder that they still have the quality to give anyone a tough game – with Anthony Davis, who took responsibility for the soft loss after a 13-point performance, rebounding with a solid 34 points alongside similar performances by LeBron James and Dennis Schroder. The Lakers are no strangers to comebacks and tight postseasons, so they’ll be hoping they can keep their momentum going into Game 3 to secure an upset.

www.gamingtoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Legendofwinning#Hoop Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAoddschecker.com

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game 1 Odds: How To Bet, How To Watch & Start Time

After three games in the first round, I wasn’t sure we’d be seeing much of the Phoenix Suns this postseason. Now, just a few days later, I think they’re my pick to win it all. If Chris Paul is playing well, there are no teams in the West and maybe 1 or 2 teams in the NBA that can match up with them. Devin Booker was unstoppable in a closeout game. It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to see him in that scenario and he didn’t disappoint. The Nuggets come in banged up but riding the stellar play of eventual MVP Nikola Jokic. Let’s make some Nuggets vs. Suns predictions for Game 1.
NBAtheticker.org

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns inch closer to the NBA Finals

A year removed from finishing 10th in the West, the Phoenix Suns now find themselves in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010, according to Basketball-Reference. That’s thanks in large part to Chris Paul. Back in November, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns traded players Ricky...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former LeBron James Teammate Says Lakers Star Should Retire

After a tumultuous, injury-plagued regular season, something once considered almost unthinkable happened on Thursday night: the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. With Anthony Davis unable to play more than a few minutes due to a groin injury that has plagued him for most of the series, the Lakers were decimated by Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and the Phoenix Suns.
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#99Los Angeles Clippers#100Phoenix Suns

The Western Conference Finals kicks off on Sunday with the Los Angeles Clippers traveling to Arizona for a Game 1 clash with the Phoenix Suns. A dramatic series with the No. 1-ranked Utah Jazz ended with the Clippers winning four consecutive games and overcoming the loss of Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile, the Suns swept the Denver Nuggets and league MVP Nikola Jokic after knocking off LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers will meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals from PHX Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Clippers are coming off a 131-119 win over the Utah Jazz to end the series in six games and will look to bring some of that momentum into this next series. Meanwhile, the Suns are coming off a sweep over the Nuggets, while they haven’t played since last Sunday they will have fresh legs to begin this series.
NBABleacher Report

Devin Booker Outduels Paul George As Suns Beat Clippers in WCF Game 1

Devin Booker put on a show Sunday, and the Phoenix Suns are now three games away from the NBA Finals. Despite being without Chris Paul, the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. ESPN @espn. IT'S LOUD IN PHOENIX 🔊 pic.twitter.com/YJ5jbGj2Yi. NBA...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Chris Paul back pretty soon?

The Phoenix Suns are encouraged with the progress of Chris Paul and are hopeful that he will clear the COVID-19 health and safety protocols at some point early in the Western Conference finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports. 5 hours ago – via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports. Paul is...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: How Deandre Ayton Can Shine Offensively vs LA Clippers

Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) After passing tests against the likes of Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis the first two rounds, Deandre Ayton will be in a whole new environment for the Phoenix Suns during his round three matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The “other team” from LA presents an opportunity for DA to have his biggest offensive impact yet, if utilized in the right way.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

Suns, Devin Booker strike first

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. While the Western Conference Finals matchup was set Friday night, one spot...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Lakers that LeBron James won’t want on the roster next season

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season came to a bitter end on Thursday night as the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the playoffs in six games. LeBron James’ spotless record in the first round was also tainted as Devin Booker and the Suns hammered the final nail to the coffin in Los Angeles’ hopes to win back-to-back championship.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Without Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Suns youngsters rose to the occasion

Without Chris Paul in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Devin Booker and the young Phoenix Suns did what they’ve been doing all season long. Heading into the 2021 Western Conference Finals, it was fair to question which team would have the edge. The LA Clippers would be missing Kawhi Leonard for at least the first two games, while the Phoenix Suns would be without Chris Paul for at least Game 1 after he tested positive for COVID-19.
NBANBC Sports

Three things to watch series preview: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

It’s not the Western Conference Finals anyone expected, but it’s an interesting one nonetheless. Chris Paul leads his new team — the Phoenix Suns — against his former team that he could never lift to this point, the Los Angeles Clippers. Of course, those Clippers look nothing like the Lob City version he left; they overhauled the roster a couple of years back. Phoenix built slowly through the draft and developing players, then brought in CP3 (and Jae Crowder) to tie the whole thing together.
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021: Devin Booker's scorching 40-point performance had social media on fire

In his first Western Conference finals, Devin Booker showed up in a big way as the Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers 120-114. With Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard unavailable for their respective squads, there were questions about what this matchup would look like, and Booker certainly provided answers. Along with getting his first career triple-double, he compiled a laundry list of impressive stats.