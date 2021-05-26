Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Phoenix Suns Odds For Game 3 On 5/27

After three games in the first round, I wasn’t sure we’d be seeing much of the Phoenix Suns this postseason. Now, just a few days later, I think they’re my pick to win it all. If Chris Paul is playing well, there are no teams in the West and maybe 1 or 2 teams in the NBA that can match up with them. Devin Booker was unstoppable in a closeout game. It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to see him in that scenario and he didn’t disappoint. The Nuggets come in banged up but riding the stellar play of eventual MVP Nikola Jokic. Let’s make some Nuggets vs. Suns predictions for Game 1.