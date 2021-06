Has your dog changed his behavior and you suspect he is feverish? There is only one way to be sure: take his temperature. This gesture, which may seem complex, is essential, because it can make it possible to detect an illness or an infection, because the fever can be a symptom that should alert you and lead you to consult the veterinarian. If you are worried about taking your little companion’s temperature, here are our tips to help you get there more easily.