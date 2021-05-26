Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

HOOKED ON BOOKS: Genre mash-ups make diverting reading

By Robin D. Fish
Park Rapids Enterprise
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of us, book reading follows one or more predictable pathways: a favorite genre like police procedurals, steampunk fantasy or paranormal romance. But it’s nice, once in a while, to explore a fictional world that blurs the neat lines between genres. Here are some genre mash-ups that might shake...

www.parkrapidsenterprise.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lupica
Person
Terry Pratchett
Person
Jasper Fforde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mash#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Reading Books About… People Reading Books?

Eight years ago I wrote a memoir called Dead Babies and Seaside Towns about my experience of stillbirth and surrogacy. The book was rejected by the mainstream publishing industry, so I crowdfunded my memoir through the UK publisher Unbound and the book went on to win the PEN/Ackerley Prize. Now,...
Books & Literaturebostonmamas.com

65 Books for Your Summer Reading List

Books are a big part of my self-care and family time (quiet reading time in the evening is seriously one of the best things ever). So it is a MAJOR bummer when I hit a book rut. A while ago I developed a rule that if I hit page 50 on a book and felt like I was struggling to get into it, I could pull the rip cord. OMG SO FREEING. I actually have recently had a fantastic run of books, but in the last couple of weeks, I have had to pull the rip cord on three different “must read” books. I know one book cannot be for everyone, but any time that happens, I am literally like, “What’s wrong with me?!”
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 Books to Read if You Love YOUNGER

The series finale of Younger aired on June 10 (this article was written prior to that date). This incredible romp through the New York City, bursting with heart and high fashion, is just too fun to miss. Starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, this show is exactly the snackable light fare I need to counterbalance the dark science fiction and fantasy that make up most of my entertainment diet. And I have opinions about where these last couple episodes need to take its core cast (they seem to be setting it all up, so I have high hopes). Amid the backdrop of publishing, Younger starts with 42-year-old Liza lying about her age to get back into the career she left 20 years earlier. Then, the rest of the show follows the domino of consequences and entanglements that follow. Along the way, the show’s premise allows for ample opportunity to explore issues of sexism and agism amid its juicy dramas and sexy romances, proving itself to be far smarter than its fluffy tone implies at first glance. It’s been a great reminder for me about the power of story—there are none that aren’t charged with these types of undertones, in the right hands. After all, we all run into such issues every day, and so, inevitably, do the characters in our stories. If you love all of this about the show as much as I do, here are six great books like Younger to help fill the void after the finale’s over.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

5 new books to read this week

This week sees one of the biggest debuts of the summer from Zakiya Dalila Harris…. 1. Grown Ups by Marie Aubert, translated by Rosie Hedger, is published in paperback by Pushkin Press priced £12.99 (ebook £8.99). Available now. Grown Ups by Norwegian author Marie Aubert tells the story of 40-year-old...
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

2021 Reading Challenge: A genre hybrid book

The Amish community on the planet Resolve have been through several trials, testing faith and community. But years have passed, the Zombies have been vanquished and the genetically engineered Vampire Children have been accepts and things seem to have settled. Even the non-Amish citizens have maintained a peace. But then...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

10 best uplifting books to read during lockdown

Many people are using the current lockdown situation to curl up on the sofa at home, or in gardens while it’s sunny, and lose themselves in fiction. Online book sales have rapidly increased. Waterstones reported a 400 per cent rise at the end of March, as readers discover they have more time on their hands to finally get through their “to read” list. And book clubs have metamorphosed into online reading groups, with readers discussing novels on Zoom instead of face-to-face.But while publishers around the world have reported a surge in sales of titles like Albert Camus’s The Plague and...
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: A mash-up of 'Get Out,' 'The Devil Wears Prada'

- - - The publicity materials for Zakiya Dalila Harris's debut novel, "The Other Black Girl," describe the book as a literary mash-up of "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Get Out." That sets the bar high with the promise of a cultural landmark - a novel that's timely, hilarious, witty, mildly terrifying, emotionally textured and conversant on the social and political issues that Black women face in the world and the workplace. Is the novel worth the hype? Yes. It should be at the top of your summer reading list.
Books & Literatureofftheshelf.com

Genre Bridges: 7 Books to Shake Up Your Reading Routine

Trying out a new genre is a tricky thing. You want to find the perfect book that’ll ease you in without being too out of your comfort zone that it’ll scare you away for good. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some books that are the perfect blend to help you get started. The books on this list mix in elements of various genres—from romance to thriller, horror to nonfiction, and more. These genre bridges will help you step out of your comfort zone in no time!
Books & Literaturefilmcourage.com

Mistakes Writers Make With Genre – Brooks Elms

Film Courage: Can you explain the three elements of creating a horror movie?. Brooks Elms, Screenwriter/Writing Mentor: It’s a great question. That comes from Blake Snyder’s [Author of Save The Cat] idea about the monster in the house because Blake has this really wonderful, elegant way of thinking about genre that’s different than what most people think about genre. When most people think about genre they think of sci-fi or western or horror or this or that or the other and Blake was like Well that doesn’t really help you write a screenplay. What’s a way of thinking about genre, a way of unified elements that’s gonna keep you focused on what matters for you to create a screenplay with core elements that has the tuning fork that sounds like wonderful expression of that genre? One of my favorites is that monster in the house genre and that requires a monster of some sort, right? But it need not be like supernatural, could even be like a psychopath or something terrible and then a house that’s confined the protagonist so that they can’t get away…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Perks of Reading Across Genre as Both Bookseller and Writer

Once a week someone will approach me in the bookstore where I work and ask me what kind of books I like. This question is often preceded by “I like X kind of books,” where X can be substituted for: memoirs, fantasy epics, multi-generational family sagas, YA, Reese’s Book Club Picks (yes, that’s its own genre now), experimental fiction, Gen X maximalist tomes, spy thrillers, poetry, cozy British murder mysteries, cyperpunk, classical philosophy, historical romances, Jacobean revenge tragedies, space operas, ghost stories, and novels that exclude the letter e.
New York City, NYPosted by
Womanly Live

10 Best Young Adult Books To Read In 2021

There’s no better feeling than tucking yourself under the sheets to read a fantastic book. Not only is this a childhood habit that many of us have carried on throughout our adult years, but there is power in a wonderful read. Unlike TV shows that are easy to pause when...
Books & Literatureroswellfirelabs.org

Intro to Book Making and Book Binding

11:00AM - 03:00PM: Intro to Book Making and Book Binding. In this class, we will be constructing a hardcover journal by hand. The book cover will be handcrafted by you, not made from an altered book. The journal you’ll be creating will measure 8.75” by 5.75” with a 1.75” rounded spine. You will learn how to bind a book using the hollow back binding method. At the end of the course, you’ll have a beautiful blank journal to bring home with you.
Books & Literaturebaos.pub

5 Books From A Genre I Made Up That Will Take You On An Adventure

I grew up on classic adventure stories. Marco Polo, Lewis and Clark, and Sir Edmund Hillary were my favorites. I loved hearing about people who pushed into the unknown, not knowing what was possible, or even if they would survive, just knowing that the world needed to be explored and that they were bloody well going to do it.
Books & LiteratureMichigan Daily

10 LGBTQ+ fiction & fantasy books to read this year

The Arts world is one filled with self-expression and introspection, whether from artist or from audience member. Naturally, this translates into many different ways of approaching the queer experience. For Pride Month, Daily Arts wanted to cover this self-search and love through different forms of art, with these articles revealing more to the reader and writer about how many ways there are to celebrate and reflect on queerness.
Books & Literaturertcsnv.com

Top five books to read on public transit

Guest written by Dana Friesen, Henderson Library District Digital Librarian. The best way for me to pass the time while riding transit is to read! I personally love audiobooks since I normally get carsick if I try to read a book. But if you can read while in motion, then your world opens up to eBooks and regular books! Did you know, you can even use your phone to read and listen to books? All formats of books are available for free with your library card! Whether you reside in Las Vegas, Henderson, or North Las Vegas, you can check out so many great titles! Here are my top five recommendations for books, audiobooks, and comics while riding transit:
Books & Literaturednyuz.com

39 Excellent LGBTQ Books To Read This Month And Always

In this Anastasia retelling, Makeda Hicks is minding her own business, trying to recuperate from losing her job and her girlfriend — all while hearing her grandmother once again retell the story of her summer fling with a runaway prince — when royal investigator Beznaria Chetchevaliere pops into her life with wild theories about Makeda being a long-lost royal heir. When her grandmother’s livelihood is threatened, Makeda finds herself on a journey filled with adventure, high jinks, and even love on the high seas.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Book Scene: Here's what Yakima is reading

Can you believe spring is almost over? Time is definitely flying by. Spring at Inklings has been good, and we are so very grateful for all our wonderful customers. Our local authors got a lot of love and our top sellers were once again "Cascade Killer " and "Cascade Vengeance" by Rob Phillips and "Murder and Mayhem in Central Washington" by Ellen Allmendinger. Another title that has been on our bestseller list and sold well again this spring is "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Unfinished Dick King-Smith book completed by great-granddaughter

An unfinished manuscript by the late children’s author Dick King-Smith that was discovered in his daughter’s loft will be published next year, after it was completed by his great-granddaughter. Beloved for his stories of talking animals, King-Smith died in 2011 at the age of 88, leaving more than 100 books...