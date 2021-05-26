HOOKED ON BOOKS: Genre mash-ups make diverting reading

The series finale of Younger aired on June 10 (this article was written prior to that date). This incredible romp through the New York City, bursting with heart and high fashion, is just too fun to miss. Starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, this show is exactly the snackable light fare I need to counterbalance the dark science fiction and fantasy that make up most of my entertainment diet. And I have opinions about where these last couple episodes need to take its core cast (they seem to be setting it all up, so I have high hopes). Amid the backdrop of publishing, Younger starts with 42-year-old Liza lying about her age to get back into the career she left 20 years earlier. Then, the rest of the show follows the domino of consequences and entanglements that follow. Along the way, the show’s premise allows for ample opportunity to explore issues of sexism and agism amid its juicy dramas and sexy romances, proving itself to be far smarter than its fluffy tone implies at first glance. It’s been a great reminder for me about the power of story—there are none that aren’t charged with these types of undertones, in the right hands. After all, we all run into such issues every day, and so, inevitably, do the characters in our stories. If you love all of this about the show as much as I do, here are six great books like Younger to help fill the void after the finale’s over.