When it comes to nutrition, there’s a lot of information out there telling you what to eat, what not to eat, when to eat it and how much you should eat. In the last few years, however, a new trend has emerged to cut through the noise and reject this regimented diet mentality. Intuitive eating is a way to get back to how we learned to eat before we had any food rules, and to re-learn how to listen to our bodies’ cues that tell us what, when and how much food we need. To many, this sounds like an ideal way to eat, but is it right for runners? We spoke with a few Canadian dietitians to get their takes on this eating philosophy.