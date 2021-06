Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 249,922 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $60,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.