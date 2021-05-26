Grants Available For Ripley County Small Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

The application process ends June 16. (Ripley County, Ind.) Ripley County has received a $250,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). The Ripley County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force will be responsible for receiving and reviewing the applications. The purpose of the grant is to provide financial support for the betterment of the people and businesses of Ripley County, Indiana as well as Franklin County, Indiana located within the corporate boundaries of Batesville who have had a negative financial impact by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will be awarded in sums of up to $10,000 and there will be no repayment for these funds.