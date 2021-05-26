Edinburgh police arrest Columbus man after chase

It was the morning of May 7 and law enforcement officers were watching a house about 1,350 feet from Columbus East High School. They were preparing to serve a search warrant when an officer said he saw a 38-year-old man of interest leave the residence, located at 726 Fairview Drive, and get into the driver’s side of a black Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked in the driveway, according to court filings.