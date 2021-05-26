Edinburgh police arrest Columbus man after chase
EDINBURGH, Ind. – The Edinburgh Police Department says that an early morning vehicle pursuit on Tuesday led to the apprehension of a Bartholomew County man. Chief of Police in Edinburgh, Doyle Little, observed a man driving his truck and committing a traffic infraction. Little attempted to stop the suspect but he decided to flee and lead police on a pursuit. He eventually exited his truck and was found hiding under another person’s car.www.localnewsdigital.com