Edinburgh, IN

Edinburgh police arrest Columbus man after chase

By LND Staff
Local News Digital
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURGH, Ind. – The Edinburgh Police Department says that an early morning vehicle pursuit on Tuesday led to the apprehension of a Bartholomew County man. Chief of Police in Edinburgh, Doyle Little, observed a man driving his truck and committing a traffic infraction. Little attempted to stop the suspect but he decided to flee and lead police on a pursuit. He eventually exited his truck and was found hiding under another person’s car.

