Menahga, MN

Menahga baseball team wins two road games

By Vance Carlson
Park Rapids Enterprise
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Menahga baseball team extended its winning streak by posting a pair of wins on the road. The Braves followed a 9-3 win at Frazee on Monday (May 24) with a 13-3 victory at Nevis on Tuesday (May 25) to push their winning streak to six games. Jack Pietila’s two-out...

Nevis, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Menahga, Nevis eliminated from section baseball playoffs

Menahga and Nevis saw their runs at qualifying for the state baseball tournament end on Tuesday, June 8. Menahga stayed alive with a 6-3 win over Warroad before being eliminated with a 6-5 loss to Wadena-Deer Creek during the Section 8AA tournament at Wadena on June 8. Nevis stayed alive with a 13-5 win over Ogilvie at Nevis on Monday, June 7. The Tigers’ season ended with a 3-2 loss in 10 innings to Hinckley-Finlayson at Pierz on June 8.
