Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC Director Urges Caution Over Memorial Day Weekend for Those Not Vaccinated as U.S. Covid Cases, Deaths Fall

By Rich Mendez, CNBC
NBC New York
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is reporting an average of about 24,155 infections per day over the past week, down 23% from a week ago. About 50% of the U.S. population has had at least one shot, according to the CDC, with more than 131 million Americans, or almost 40%, fully vaccinated. The...

www.nbcnewyork.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Memorial Day Weekend#Cdc#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#White House#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.S. administers 310.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 310,645,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figure is up from the 309,322,545 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June. 13 out of 374,398,105...
Utah StatePosted by
KPCW

Utah Avoids Spike In COVID-19 Cases After Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

COVID-19 cases have stayed low in Utah despite Memorial Day weekend celebrations two weeks ago. Even with the return to outdoor celebrations like Memorial Day, Utah didn’t see a dramatic spike in cases, according to infectious disease expert at Intermountain Healthcare Eddie Stenejhem. "In my mind, Memorial Day was kind...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CDC urges COVID-19 vaccinations at discharge

The CDC is encouraging hospitals, emergency departments and emergency care facilities to administer COVID-19 vaccines to unvaccinated patients at discharge, reports AHA News. The agency said jurisdictions should distribute part of their vaccine allocations to these facilities and may want to prioritize providers in counties with a higher social vulnerability index to help increase vaccine equity.
Public Healthohionewstime.com

CDC Director Warns Delta COVID Variant Expected to Spread in the U.S.

Delta variants are considered highly contagious and more deadly, but the CDC director says that vaccination can protect you from that variant. Washington — Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said he expects the delta mutant to become the predominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The first delta variant detected in India became predominant in the United Kingdom.
POTUSUS News and World Report

99% of New U.S. COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths Occurring Among the Unvaccinated

99% of New U.S. COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths Occurring Among the Unvaccinated. FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Unvaccinated people now account for nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, federal government figures show. An Associated Press analysis of May data from the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Public Healthwestportlocalpress.com

No COVID-19 Cases, Deaths over Weekend; State Positivity Rate 0.40%

The Westport-Weston Health District reports that Westport had no COVID-19 cases or deaths reported over the weekend . The State’s daily test positivity rate was 0.40%. Westport total positive or probable cases: 1,803 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 31 deaths. News to your Inbox. Register your email to receive important...
Public HealthIntelligencer

Vaccinations Urged as COVID Cases Decline in West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice attempted to balance the good with the bad during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, noting a continuing decline in active cases while warning of danger for those who still have not been vaccinated. The twice-weekly briefing also provided an opportunity for acting Workforce West Virginia Commissioner Scott Adkins to...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 176 million as U.S. daily death count falls below 400

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness continued its climb toward 176 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.8 million. The U.S. led the world in total cases at 33.46 million, while deaths totaled 599,769. The new reported daily cases of COVID-19 stood at 14,288 on Sunday, down from 14,464 the day before, according to a New York Times tracker. New deaths fell to 363, after holding above 400 for several days. The seven-day average of cases stood at 14,288, down 29% from two weeks ago, while the average for deaths declined to 362. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 143.9 million, or 43.4% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 64.4%. On a global basis, India was second in total cases at 29.5 million on Wednesday, followed by Brazil at 17.4 million, according to JHU data, while Brazil was second in deaths at 487,401 and India was third at 374,305.
Public HealthKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Public health officials concerned about Delta variant

Health officials are concerned localities lagging behind in vaccine rates may be headed for trouble as the B.1.617.2 (Delta) COVID-19 variant takes hold of the U.S. The Delta variant, which made headlines in previous months as it wreaked havoc in India, is estimated to have a transmissibility rate between 40-60% greater than current leading coronavirus strains in the U.S.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

CDC director says 30-40 out of 1 million teens will get rare heart inflammation from Covid vaccines - but the shots will avert 8,000 cases, 200 hospitalizations and 50 ICU stays

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risk of heart inflammation in teenagers and young adults because the jab will reduce cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday, Dr Rochelle Walensky...
Washington StateThe Spokesman-Review

How prevalent is the coronavirus delta variant in Washington?

After Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it could become the United States’ dominant variant sometime this summer, the delta variant of the new coronavirus has been getting increased attention. When it comes to tracking the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants, Washington is better equipped than...