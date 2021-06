FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC’s Best of the West and Beast of the East collide in a three-game SEC series starting Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Arkansas Razorbacks at 17-7 best in the SEC West by a game ahead of 16-8 Mississippi State but deemed the best anywhere nationally ranked No. 1 and sporting a 37-9 record, and the nationally fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, 38-11 and at 17-7 leading the SEC East by a half-game over 16-7 Vanderbilt, and (CDT) meet at 5:30 Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium.