Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially pulled back a bit during the course of the week but has found enough bullish pressure to continue the move higher. Now that we have broken out of the ascending triangle, the measured move suggests that we are going to go looking towards $77.50. With that in mind, I think there is no reason to short this market and it is only a matter of time before buyers would come in to pick up a bit of value. Because of this, I think that it is a bit of a “one-way bet” as the overall attitude of the market is that demand should pick up as economies around the world awaken. With this in mind, I like the idea of buying pullbacks but recognize we may not get much of an opportunity for value.