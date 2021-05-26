Cancel
Guy Fieri cooks up sweet $80 million Food Network deal

By Johnny Lopez
The celebrity chef signed a new three-year deal with the Food Network, which will allow him to continue making popular shows like “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Tournament of Champions.”

TV Showsjustrichest.com

Guy Fieri is Now The Highest Paid Chef and One Of The Highest Paid People On TV – Meet Him

While several celebrity chefs are trying to extricate themselves from one unsavory allegation or the other, the likes of Guy Fieri have no such problems and instead continue doing great things in the industry. One of the latest wins for the goateed and spiked-haired chef, who is popularly known as the mayor of flavortown, is a whopping ten-figure deal that he signed with the Food Network in 2021.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Guy Fieri to host livestream celebrating restaurant workers

As of April, Guy Fieri has raised $25 million for restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Food & Wine. Now, the Sonoma County celebrity chef is celebrating the restaurant industry with a prime-time special “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot” airing on multiple streaming platforms June 12. Fieri already has...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why Guy Fieri Hates Ordering Groceries Online

WIth his spiked blonde hair, Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable faces in celebrity culinary history. He's also one of the most successful, with a slew of successful shows on Food Network and Cooking Channel. One of his most-loved shows is the action-packed "Guy's Grocery Games," which sees...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Is What Happens If You See Guy Fieri In A Grocery Store

There are two types of people: those who loathe grocery shopping and Guy Fieri. Yeah, it's kind of like that. According to SWNS Digital, household chores are the worst and of those that we like the least, grocery shopping ranks No. 5, right after everyone's other favorites, vacuuming and sweeping. But Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," or "Triple D," as it is often called, shared that he loves going to the market. He said, "Going to the grocery store is one of my favorite things to do. I love to look at food, I love to look at new foods. I love to look at fresh foods. The more fresh foods, the better." Maybe that feeds into why 87.5% of people actually like to go to the grocery store to do their shopping instead of filling an online basket and having them delivered, per FoodNavigator-USA.com.
RestaurantsPosted by
Variety

Guy Fieri on Saving Mom and Pop Restaurants While Shooting His Food Network Shows From Home

Superstar chef and restauranteur Guy Fieri has been at the forefront of helping save and protect independent restaurants that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent drop in business. “These mom and pop joints, they’re the fabric of your community,” he said. “It’s not just a place to go to eat, it’s a place to meet, it’s a place your kids get jobs… the place we go for our donations, our celebrations, we go there for everything.”
EntertainmentPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri Hilariously Crashed This Chef's Set At The South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival took place the weekend of May 20, throwing all COVID-19 cautions to the wind in true maskless, non-socially distanced Florida style, according to the Miami Herald (which criticized the event organizer's much-publicized precautions and safety measures as "mostly theater"). Here's hoping that most of the revelers were vaccinated before jamming into the event!
TV SeriesThe Takeout

There’s a ton of new stuff coming up on the Food Network

Deadline reports that there’s a bunch of new Food Network programming—more than 30 new shows!—on the horizon, and I’m sure some of it will be thoroughly entertaining. There’s a lot of competition shows, if you’re into that sort of thing, along with dozens of returning series. Guy Fieri’s got yet...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Wife Has To Stop Him From Buying Too Many Of These

Guy Fieri is well-known as a celebrity chef. According to Mental Floss, he was always drawn to food. At just 10 years old he got a cart and sold fresh pretzels to his customers and later worked as a dishwasher on the side, which allowed him to save enough cash to study the culinary arts in France. This started the food legend that is Guy Fieri.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Replace Ellen DeGeneres with Guy Fieri: He's the "anti-Ellen"

"Fieri, who has been ever-present on the Food Network and in hack open-mic jokes since he won The Next Food Network Star in 2006, has received a cultural re-evaluation in recent years," says Matt Schimkowitz. "Once considered the absolute epitome of American decadence and stupidity, Guy is now an icon of empathy, warmth, and sincerity. It’s exactly the qualities Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television—the productions company’s behind Ellen—should look for in DeGeneres’ replacement. It’s impossible to talk about Guy Fieri’s public reappraisal without mentioning Shane Torres’ stand-up defense of the man. Torres’ bit redefines the Fieri name, accusing people of unfairly knocking the celebrity chef for following his dreams, setting up worthwhile (and original) charity efforts, and treating employees with respect, providing them with a living wage and health benefits. Now, if that doesn’t sound like the anti-Ellen, I don’t know who does."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Did Food Network used to ban references to slavery?

Kardea Brown, host of Food Network's Delicious Miss Brown, recently discussed slavery on her show. "I was delighted to see and hear this, and not just because of the convergence of culinary content and American history — my own wheelhouse," says Dan Kohler, now a producer on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family. "But I was amazed that she talked about enslavement at all, because for years, Food Network and its associated properties (Cooking Channel and Food Network Kitchen) wouldn’t let me make any such mention on its outlets. Over the past four years, producers working with the network, owned since 2018 by Discovery Inc., have repeatedly asked for my silence on the topic of enslavement. And just in case you think I’m the only one, just last year, Brown — one of the few Black hosts on the network — told Southern Living magazine that she had experienced the same resistance." Kohler says when he began working on his pilot and telling executives he would have to discuss slavery, "I was greeted with polite laughter, and then the admonishment from one of the producers, 'Oh, you’ll never say "slavery" on air.' I replied: 'But how do we explain marinara when we get to an episode on red sauce? Tomatoes don’t arrive in Italy until after Europeans start packing folks against their will into the bottom of ships and sailing them back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean.' Another producer smiled and said, 'Well you can talk about the ships, but we’ll just call them 16th-century cruise liners.' I tabled the conversation, and then we made the pilot. Throughout the process, I watched as a network executive and the executive’s handpicked production company cut anything they thought might be 'controversial.' We were still in preproduction, so the snipping was either in our scripts or on the phone, where I was encouraged to acquiesce to reach the ultimate goal: a series order from the network. They removed watermelon from the script because it meant we had to discuss its origination in the Kalahari Desert and also the way its image has been used as a vehicle of discrimination in this country. They removed ketchup because the network wanted to tell only the story of Heinz, instead of the 2,000 years leading up to that blood-red final chapter (a story that begins in Vietnam and helps explain why some spell the word 'catsup' and others 'ketchup'). They asked me to pretend the Middle Eastern owner of a Hawaiian restaurant was of Hawaiian descent, assuming viewers wouldn’t know the difference." Ultimately, Kohler's pilot was never picked up. So he wrote a post-mortem report to the network, but "no one ever responded," says Kohler. In Southern Living, Brown recalled a similar experience. “I started talking about slavery, and people said, ‘We don’t know if we can say this,'" she told the magazine. “I was like, ‘Why not? It’s the truth!’ … Sadly, it is 2020, and we are still not ready to have that conversation.” When The Washington Post requested a response to the Southern Living piece, a Food Network spokesperson said: “This is not something that either Kardea or her executive producer recall as ever happening/being said on the set.” Pasquale DeFazio, executive producer of Delicious Miss Brown, issued a statement: “No one ever directed us to avoid talking about any subject, nor did we ever direct Kardea to avoid talking about any subject. In fact, we encouraged Kardea to be open and honest about anything she wanted to talk about, including the history of the Gullah people. As the show has developed from pilot to present (85 episodes in) there has been a natural progression and exploration of Kardea’s personal history, as well as the history of her culture and the Gullah people.” Food Network also disputed Kohler's allegation. “This is inconsistent with what producers who have worked with Dan recall,” the spokesperson wrote. “Creative discussions happened on many points and there was never any intent to silence any topic.”
TV & VideosCMT

Kane Brown, Old Dominion Set for Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot Event

Old Dominion and Kane Brown are set to take part in an event from Diners, Drive-ins and Dives star Guy Fieri, aimed at helping the struggling restaurant industry. Old Dominion will be one of the musical guests on Fieri’s “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot” streaming event, set for Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. ET via Facebook, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Advice For Planning Your Grocery Trip

As an experienced chef and food TV personality, Guy Fieri really values his outings to the grocery store. In fact, he attaches so much importance to grocery shopping that his show "Guy's Grocery Games" specifically focuses on getting a bunch of talented chefs to overcome several challenges at a grocery store. They also need to figure out a way to cook delicious food in a race against time.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Why Some Fans Are Upset About Cliff Crooks Returning To Food Network

Second chances are hard to come by. Some people think chef Cliff Crooks should never have been allowed on TV again after he was disqualified from "Top Chef" after attacking a fellow contestant. There's a lot to be said for demanding accountability from people who have done wrong by removing them from positions of power. But it's at odds with another popular American narrative: the redemption story. Crooks said he has learned from the mistakes of his past.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Biscuit Recipe Calls For This Simple Swap

A lot of celebrity chefs claim to have the best biscuit recipe, with each having a "special" ingredient that they think makes theirs unique. But in a recent bake off test of four celebrity biscuit recipes, Insider reports, Guy Fieri's special ingredient made all the difference: using cake flour in addition to regular all-purpose flour. But what exactly is cake flour? Why does it make the perfect buttermilk biscuit?