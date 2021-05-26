Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

How Jacob deGrom adjusted his delivery to avoid further injury

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 16 days ago

Mets ace Jacob deGrom explains how he adjusted his pitching delivery before making his return from the injured list to try and avoid further injury.

www.audacy.com
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
697
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Diamondbacks#Start I#Go Game#Home Game#Home Plate#Il#Lat Soreness#Result#Game Action#Line#Comfort#Body#Bigger Concern#Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNewsday

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to begin rehab assignments

ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday. That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The Mets have...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 7:10 PM

RHP Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20) vs. Max Fried (1-1, 6.55) Well, that was a rough weekend. The Mets went to Tampa Bay with a seven-game winning streak. They left on a three-game losing streak and with several more injuries. Now, the Mets head to Atlanta to stop the slide. Atlanta and New York must be happy to face each other – they are both banged up, and if there was a time to face each other, it would be right now. So the question is, who’s depth is going to hold out in the end?
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Put McNeil and Conforto on IL, Promote Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday before their three-game series vs the Braves in Atlanta. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto were both placed on the 10-day injured list with hamstring strains. McNeil’s injury is to the left hamstring, while Conforto’s is to the right. To take...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, May 10-16

After two sparkling pitching meters in a row, this week is a very different story. The Mets’ bullpen, which had been so good of late, had an awful week. Notably, the bullpen blew Friday night’s game, which ended in a walk-off loss. And Saturday’s game was a poorly-pitched game all around outside of Drew Smith’s work as the opener in that contest. However, bright spots this week included David Peterson’s performance in Friday’s game and Taijuan Walker’s outing on Wednesday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brandon Woodruff beats Jacob deGrom for MLB’s most depressing stat

New York Mets fans complaining about the lack of run support for ace Jacob deGrom has no idea what Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers has had to go through this season. Baseball fans are well aware that New York Mets fans dread starts by Jacob deGrom. While the pitcher is downright magical on the mound, it is the lack of run support the team provides for him that leads to Mets fans being absolutely miserable after the game.
MLBtheScore

Mets' injuries continue to mount as Conforto, McNeil land on IL

The New York Mets' starting lineup is missing two more star players after placing outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries. The pair are the latest Mets members to land on the injured list,...
MLBnumberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Monday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Tomas Nido will catch Taijuan Walker and hit seventh. McCann appears to be getting a routine breather. numberFire’s models project Nido for 11.3 FanDuel points and...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not yet swinging bat

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Report: Conforto and McNeil Headed to Mets Growing Injured List

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reported Monday that according to a source with knowledge of the situation, both Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil are headed to the injured list with hamstring strains. Conforto exited Sunday’s game in the first inning, followed by McNeil in the second inning,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto (hamstring) likely landing on Mets IL

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring injury. Conforto exited Sunday's game early after pulling up lame running to first base in the first inning. The Mets are expected to make the move official after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Monday. Prospect outfielder Khalil Lee has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Conforto on the active roster.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jeff McNeil (hamstring) reportedly going on Mets IL

The New York Mets will place second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, reports Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. McNeil had an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays with left hamstring tightness. The Mets are receiving multiple opinions on the injury and the severity of the strain is unclear. Michael Conforto is also expected to land on the IL with a hamstring issue after leaving Sunday's game early. The Mets will call up outfielders Johneshwy Fargas and Khalil Lee to fill the voids on the roster.
MLBchatsports.com

Sizing Up an NL Cy Young Race Without Jacob deGrom

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. Jacob deGrom has earned the privilege to be considered the preseason favorite for the National League Cy Young Award every year, much like Mike Trout has with the American League MVP. The Mets ace has done nothing to lose that status this season, leading the majors in ERA (0.68), FIP (1.02), WHIP (0.60), H/9 (3.8), K/9 (14.6), and pacing all starters in K% (46.1). Even given the contact-averse settings, those are video game numbers, most of which would set records if sustained over a full season.
MLBNew York Post

Mets will soon learn a lot about Jacob deGrom’s status

Jacob deGrom is scheduled for a throwing session Monday and if all goes well would throw a bullpen the following day. The right-hander is eligible for removal from the injured list on Friday, but Mets manager Luis Rojas said he’ll wait to see how deGrom progresses the next two days before looking toward a potential weekend start for the Mets ace. DeGrom has been sidelined for the last week with right side tightness.
MLBelitesportsny.com

NL MVP Betting Splits: Jacob deGrom atop league in percentage of handle

Bettors are throwing down a significant amount of money on Mets ace Jacob deGrom winning the National League MVP. Despite the laundry list of an IL the Mets are currently dealing with, ace right-hander Jacob deGrom remains a star. The two-time Cy Young Award-winner doesn’t show any signs of slowing...
MLBBirmingham Star

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Pillar in Mets' cleanup spot Monday

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar will bat cleanup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Pillar will fill in as the Mets' cleanup man with Pete Alonso hitting third in place of Michael Conforto (hamstring, injured list). numberFire’s models project Pillar for 10.7 FanDuel...