Here's a last-minute first look at Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground

The forest is awake and it hasn’t had any coffee. You won’t like it before caffeine. Alarielle and her massive beetle have been a staple of Age of Sigmar since the beginning of Sylvaneth, and she’s always been a potent force multiplier and combat general in her own right. She can cast, she hits like a semi-truck, and she can heal nearby models, so you’d think they couldn’t do much to make her better. Well, apparently, the release of an ancient God of Destruction is enough to make the Everqueen turn her power meter up to 11, and she’s got a shiny new warscroll to prove it. Here’s a quick overview of the changes to Alarielle’s rules and how she’s changing on the battlefield.