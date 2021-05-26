Here's a last-minute first look at Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground
There's less than 24 hours to go before Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground hits Steam, but you can now watch about 16 mins worth of new footage from the game thanks to a new, last-minute developer video. The turn-based strategy game set in the rather maligned Sigmar setting looks kind of neat. The strategy isn’t grand at all. It’s full of tight, hex-based battles in deadly dioramas, and even has a touch of Into the Breach about it.www.rockpapershotgun.com