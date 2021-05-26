Data Processing and Analysis: pandas vs SQL
SQL is the primary tool for accessing and manipulating data in many databases. It is designed to work with tabular data stored in a database’s containers referred to as tables, allowing you to efficiently access, group, merge and analyze data from different tables. Pandas library, in turn, is designed to efficiently perform all those operations on datasets loaded into a Python script. So, pandas DataFrame is a two-dimensional data structure that is similar to SQL table.towardsdatascience.com