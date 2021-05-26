Cancel
Music

St. Vincent announces 2021 'Daddy's Home' tour dates

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DADDY. IS. COMING… St. Vincent has announced a string of dates to celebrate her latest album Daddy’s Home. She’s taking the record on the road for an extensive U.S. tour.

