Batman's War On Crime Goes Global In New "The World" Anthology Collection

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBatman's war on crime has largely been kept within the borders of Gotham City, but this September will see the Dark Knight go global in Batman: The World. Unlike older globe-trotting events that had a familiar international taste such as Batman Incorporated or Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert's current Batman: The Dark Knight mini-series, Batman: The World will feature creative teams across the globe creating short stories that take place in their home countries.

