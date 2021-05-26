Batman's War On Crime Goes Global In New "The World" Anthology Collection
Batman's war on crime has largely been kept within the borders of Gotham City, but this September will see the Dark Knight go global in Batman: The World. Unlike older globe-trotting events that had a familiar international taste such as Batman Incorporated or Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert's current Batman: The Dark Knight mini-series, Batman: The World will feature creative teams across the globe creating short stories that take place in their home countries.www.gamespot.com