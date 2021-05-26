Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 5 early access, shows massive 3D scenes

I’m a big fan of fighting games, and believe it or not there are some excellent traditional-style fighters on mobile. There’s the voxel-based fighter Vita Fighters which released this past January; the surprisingly deep Dual Souls which we really enjoyed when it released on mobile about a year ago; and HeroVersus which is a clever hybrid of traditional control mechanics and swipe-based touchscreen controls that feels like it would be the king of the mobile fighting game mountain if it could just ever release from eternal beta. And that’s just to name a few. Now NeXT Studio and Gtarcade want a piece of the mobile fighting game pie with their upcoming release Metal Revolution. Check out this impressive new trailer.