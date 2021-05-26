Cancel
Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 5 early access, shows massive 3D scenes

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of work, Epic Games is launching early access for game developers for Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the company’s tools for making games with highly realistic 3D animations. And to show it off, Epic Games released an amazing video that displays how the engine could render a game space that faithfully reproduced a huge area of the red rock formations of Moab, Utah.

