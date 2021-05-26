Tommy Lei’s California Bungalow Is a Trip Around the World
While the open floor plan is unquestionably the most popular format among millennial homeowners, Tommy Lei's Southern California bungalow makes a serious case for a closed layout. The content creator and founder of modern lifestyle site MyBelonging purchased the Alhambra home with the intention of tearing down all the dividing walls. But after living in the place for a couple of months, he had a much better idea.