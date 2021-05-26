Tommy Lei’s California Bungalow Is a Trip Around the World

Before Henry Golding was cast as Nick in the 2018 blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, he actually had an equally sweet gig. As the host of the BBC’s The Travel Show, he explored many corners of the world, and now that travel is becoming possible again thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, he is itching to do so again. “We’ve spent enough time in our own little zone that a bit of travel is the best medicine for the soul,” he tells AD.