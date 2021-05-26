Cancel
Robotic 'digger finger' could search for buried land mines

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 16 days ago

Robots can already find objects in plain sight, but asking them to go beneath the surface is tougher — they'll have to operate by touch if they squirm through sand, and wireless tech like radar only produces a indistinct view of what's below. That might not be as much of a challenge for long, though, as MIT researchers have built a robot "Digger Finger" (really, a probe) that can sift through granular material like sand to find objects by feel.

