Amazon Can Cash In On MGM Acquisition By Fueling Prime Rewards Program

By BRIAN DEAGON
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday it is acquiring iconic film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for $8.45 billion, a move that the e-commerce giant hopes will expand its position in streaming video and increase the value of its Prime rewards program. Amazon stock edged up. The deal will allow Amazon to add MGM's catalog...

www.investors.com
