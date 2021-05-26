A Preview Of Domo's Earnings

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDomo (NASDAQ:DOMO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 27. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

