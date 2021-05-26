Cancel
Airplane

Do You Have Paper Airplane Skills?

By Eric Malanoski
94 KXZ
94 KXZ
 16 days ago
Since a day exists for just about everything, it shouldn't come as a surprise that it is National Paper Airplane Day. So take a second at work to find the kid in you and make a paper airplane on May 26th. I put paper airplane making into the arts and crafts category. That means I am horrible at it. Any plane that I ever made as a kid took an immediate nosedive into my desk. I was jealous of others that could fly their creations throughout the entire classroom. But the worst was getting doinked in the back of the head with one.

