As cannabis legalization becomes more common, Black and Latinx men and women are staking their claim in the industry. But to get to where they need to be, they need a little help. And that's where companies like Jay-Z's TPCO come in. The Parent Company, known as TPCO, California's leading vertically integrated cannabis company, announced it has selected Josephine & Billie's, a Los Angeles-based cannabis brand and retail concept, as the Company's first social equity corporate venture fund investment.