Raleigh, NC

Memorial Day Weekend to halt major highways construction

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it will shut down major construction projects during the Memorial Day Weekend. This will allow less impact on travelers due to lane closures along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes between Friday morning and Tuesday evening. Some construction conditions...

