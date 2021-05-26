Why Angelina Jolie Wants The Judge Removed In Her Custody Trial

A new era of Bennifer is upon us. E!, the essential source on all things Bennifer, obviously, has confirmed that Jennfier Lopez is moving to Los Angeles for a “fresh start” with Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck have been, for lack of a better word, canoodling ever since the end of Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez (who is, presumably, listening to Coldplay’s Fix You right now) back in April. The engagement was reportedly ended by Lopez. The union of these possibly star-crossed lovers, which started with emails from Affleck back in February, seemed casual and light at first. Now it’s serious: Lopez is relocating to LA from Miami for this man, which you don’t do if you’re just doing this because you’re on the rebound from a four year relationship with A-Rod. This new era of the Bennifer dynasty has signified an evolution in celebrity coverage far removed from the bitter, toxic, and misogynistic culture that clouded the early 2000s when American royalty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck originally dated.