Why Angelina Jolie Wants The Judge Removed In Her Custody Trial
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been legally single since 2019 but their divorce proceedings (initiated in 2016) have dragged on. For perspective, Pitt and Jolie have now been in and out of court for longer than it took Davinci to paint "The Mona Lisa" (via PBS) and for just about as long as The Spice Girls dominated pop (via BBC). The latest bump in the pothole-filled road comes in the form of Angelina Jolie's lawyers filing papers to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk (via AP). It's a move that, according to documents obtained by AP, Brad Pitt opposes.www.thelist.com