Truckers Implicated In Multimillion-Dollar US-Canada Tobacco Smuggling Ring

By FreightWaves
Benzinga
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruck drivers transported loads of contraband tobacco from North Carolina to Mohawk territory in New York and returned with bags of cash and counterfeit cigarettes as part of a U.S.-Canada smuggling ring that evaded nearly $700 million in taxes, according to federal prosecutors. It lasted for nine years and the...

www.benzinga.com
North Carolina State
#Money Laundering#Smugglers#U S Prosecutors#The Hells Angels#Akwesasne#Mokawk#Canada Border Services#Smuggling Tobacco#Us Canada Tobacco#Contraband Tobacco#Multiple Truckers#Potential Tobacco Brokers#Contraband Cigarettes#Counterfeit Cigarettes#Canadian Authorities#Federal Prosecutors#Warehouses#Law Enforcement#Truck Drivers#Conspiracy
