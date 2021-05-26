How Can Fintech Companies Use GDPR As An Advantage?
The biggest advantage that fintech companies have is their flexibility and ability to adjust to new trends quickly. Traditional industries lack this fluidity which is why they are slower to respond to the changes that the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) requires. Even though non-compliance with GDPR legislation can cause serious financial and reputational harm, many of the traditional financial institutions are simply not ready to comply with the GDPR.www.benzinga.com