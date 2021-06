Calling all Survivors. It's getting closer to this year’s Relay For Life of Summit County. Relay For Life is about celebrating Survivors and now more than ever, Relay For Life wants to honor you. If you are a cancer survivor, go to the Relay website to register or call 1-800-227-2345 and register with Relay For Life of Summit County. On the Relay website you can register as a survivor, join a team, donate, purchase luminaria, or find details for our 2021 event. Visit www.relayforlife.org/summitoh.