The Daily Dash: FedEx Raising Its Fees

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.