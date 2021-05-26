It just feels like Jarren Duran will ultimately become the Red Sox' jumper cables

The Red Sox came out of the gates firing on all cylinders in April, closing out the first month of the season in first place in the AL East. They are not there as we close the books on May and look ahead to June, though that is probably more to do with the Rays being out of their mind last month than anything they did. In all, they went 15-11 in May to push their overall record to 32-21. There were no perfect predictions from the comments of last month’s preview as the team played one game fewer than scheduled due to rain, but shoutouts are in order to CARedSoxFan and Free Pawtucket for being a half-game off, as well as to Jake Kostik and yours truly for the same reason.