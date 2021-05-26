Connecticut’s Online Gaming + Sports Wagering Bill Passes Senate Vote

Every year, the State of Connecticut's Ctvisit.com recruits Connecticut businesses and attractions to offer free or reduced admission and free products to the pubic at an all day event that they've dubbed "Open House Day". For this year's event, the state has recruited over 140 different places to offer freebies, and the date of the event is tomorrow, June 12, 2021. I took a look through the list, which is broken down into Connecticut's 8 counties, and here are a few of the places/attractions that caught my eye -