Connecticut State

Connecticut’s Online Gaming + Sports Wagering Bill Passes Senate Vote

By Large Dave
Posted by 
i95 ROCK
i95 ROCK
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I grew up in a sports betting household. My dad took action for a local bookie in Waterbury for most of my life. Saturday and Sundays, the landline rang constantly. I would hear my dad give the odds to multiple callers - "Chiefs are giving 3, over/under is 44, Skins are giving 6, over/under is 38, whattya want?" Monday would bring a string of sad-faced losers to our door, handing over stacks of 20's and hundreds. "The house always wins" is what he used to tell me.

