What is it? Dyson’s first attempt at a robot vacuum cleaner is probably the company’s most advanced vacuum cleaner yet. It has four rotating brushes, along with a suction unit and all-wheel-drive system. The 360 Eye weighs just 7kg (15lb) and can run for up to two hours at a time. Should I buy it? Dyson is one of the world’s most established brands, and its robot vacuum cleaners have always been among the best. The 360 Eye is no exception, and as long as you can accommodate its gargantuan size it will find its way under your cupboards, and clean up after your pets.