Chef Hector Ruiz's flagship south Minneapolis restaurant Ena has reopened
Chef Hector Ruiz quietly reopened his flagship restaurant Ena (4601 Grand Av. S., Mpls., ena.restaurant) last week. "This last year has been challenging for everyone, and we hope that you are all safe and healthy. We feel extremely fortunate to be able to welcome our customers back to Ena," read a statement on the restaurant's website. "We remain focused on keeping our employees and our customers safe, healthy, and informed."www.startribune.com