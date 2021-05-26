Candidates file for Geary Co. elections

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City residents will see a higher police presence and more enforcement of state seatbelt laws from May 21 through May 31. The Junction City Police Department says from May 21 through May 31, drivers can expect to see more police vehicles on city streets as it will join 180 other law enforcement agencies enforcing seatbelt laws and other traffic laws as part of the 2021 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign. It said the event is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.