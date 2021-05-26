Candidates file for Geary Co. elections
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - There have been multiple election filings at the Geary County Office Building. According to County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke, there are now five candidates in the race for three seats on the USD 475 Board of Education. They include Jason Butler, Mark Hatcher, Beth Hudson, Krystle Koch and Rina Neal. Hudson and Koch filed this week. Seats on the BOE that are currently held by Sarah Talley, David Walker and Neal are up for election.www.wibw.com