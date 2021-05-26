Cancel
A Warzone bug is giving players an unlimited slide boost in the Power Grab mode

By Lauren Sayles
pcinvasion.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Warzone Season Three Reloaded has introduced some new content for fans to enjoy. This includes the changes to the Verdansk ’84 map, ’80s action heroes joining the team, and more. Also, players have been getting stuck into the Power Grab limited-time mode which brings a new experience to Warzone. The limited-time mode removes traditional aspects of Warzone such as the Gulag. Instead, players are tasked with collecting tags and respawn tokens. Even though it has proven to be a hit, another one of those infamous Warzone bugs has emerged, this time causing issues with the slide boost mechanic.

