Addressing consumer risks in fintech to maximize its benefits

By Gian Boeddu Ivor Istuk
World Bank Blogs
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial technology—or fintech—has become a key enabler of more efficient and competitive financial markets, helping expand access to finance for underserved consumers. Especially in times of social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ramping up of digital cash transfer programs in many countries, the benefits of fintech and digital financial services have never been so evident. But fintech doesn’t come without risks to consumers.

blogs.worldbank.org
