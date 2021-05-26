With Another Early Playoff Exit, Capitals Examine Life After the Pinnacle
What happens after the heroic images fade and the adrenaline dies down, and the champions totter back to their castles fat on victory? The Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup back in 2018, slaying 44 years of demons in one mighty exorcism that helped turn D.C. into the “District of Champions” and transformed decades of cynicism and pain into nothing more than a beautiful prologue. The 22 players with their names engraved in silver on hockey’s grandest trophy will live forever as Washington legends.washingtoncitypaper.com