Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg might use $11.5M in COVID-19 relief funding to plug revenue gap

By Dan Schere
bethesdamagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaithersburg might use more than $11.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to help make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, City Manager Tanisha Briley said on Monday. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March and signed by President Joe Biden, sets aside $350 billion...

bethesdamagazine.com
Sandy Lake, PArecordargusnews.com

Lakeview to use COVID-19 relief funds to avoid tax hike in budget

SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP — Lakeview School District is using COVID- 19 relief funds to avoid raising taxes for residents and improve instruction for students in the upcoming school year. “We’re able to use that money to help offset some of the costs that we would have been offsetting with a millage increase,” Business Manager Cheryl McCauley said. The current millage […]
Income TaxPosted by
JC Post

IRS: 2.3M additional COVID relief payments sent to Americans

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced today they have disbursed more than 2.3 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan. Today's announcement covering the most recent two weeks of the effort brings the...
Warren County, NYPost-Star

Cuomo proposes waiving taxes on COVID-19 business relief funds

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced he is proposing to waive taxes on funds that small businesses receive through a relief program. Cuomo said applications for the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program will be accepted as of June 10 for small businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, according to a news release.
Marengo County, ALThe West Alabama Watchman

Marengo awarded COVID-related relief funds

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $2 million to help several Alabama counties and a city emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and take precautions for future pandemics. Marengo County was among those to receive $300,000 to repair a roof on its business incubator building in Linden and pave...
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

County considers how to spend $16.25 million in federal COVID relief funding

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Recommendations were revealed Monday for the $16.25 million earmarked for Bartholomew County government through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The county has recently received about $8 million of federal funds earmarked for stimulus and COVID-19 related losses, while the remaining $8.2 million will be received before May of next year, county auditor Pia O’Connor said.
Buncombe County, NCwnctimes.com

COVID Relief: Commissioners Approve Accepting $50M in Federal Funding for Pandemic Resources

Buncombe County -- June 2, 2021: As Buncombe County continues its response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, an infusion. of federal funding will give a boost to long-term initiatives. On June 1, Commissioners unanimously approved a budget amendment of $50,733,290 from the American Rescue Plan, also known as COVID Recovery Funding. The money will directly address COVID response efforts and peripheral economic fallout from the pandemic.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Continue COVID-19 Relief Fund Discussions

The Washington County Board of Supervisors continued discussion of how federal COVID-19 relief funds will be administered to the county at their meeting Tuesday. Supervisor Marcus Fedler informed the board that the first department head meeting was held last week to review the seven guidelines of how these funds can be spent, which are to support the public health response, address the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, serve the hardest-hit communities and families, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, invest in water and sewer infrastructure, and invest in broadband infrastructure. Board Chair Richard Young mentioned that they won’t have a clear view on how they will spend the approximate $4.27 million they’ve been allocated until the final rules are published anticipated this August, “Once that happens, we will know exactly how that money can be spent. Until then, I believe we have to wait until those federal rules get published. So we’ll continue working on this and have it on every week if we need to talk about it.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Councilor should know Covid relief funds can’t be used to pad reserves (Your Letters)

As a Syracuse resident, I am excited at the prospect of the city receiving $123 million in federal Covid funds. If used wisely, this money can be transformative for the city. Therefore, I was surprised when I read Councilor Khalid Bey’s proposal to put $60 million in the city’s reserve fund. The Treasury’s guidelines are explicit that municipalities cannot use these funds to replenish a reserve fund. If Bey’s plan were to be implemented, Syracuse would be forced to return tens of millions of dollars to the federal government.
Congress & Courtsbizwest.com

Mueller : Maximizing multiple COVID-19 relief programs

During the past 14 months, Congress has passed numerous COVID-19 relief programs to support businesses, employees and individuals impacted by the pandemic. It can be hard to keep up since some of these programs overlap, have been extended and the rules keep changing. In this article, I will share strategies...
Public HealthWashington Post

Chevy Chase, Md., was mostly unscathed by covid-19. But it could get up to $2.5 million in relief funds.

Affluent Chevy Chase, Md., has one of the lowest rates of coronavirus infection in the Washington region. When shops and restaurants shuttered at the start of the pandemic, causing widespread layoffs elsewhere, most residents were able to telecommute. In a place where the average household income exceeds $400,000, there was no need for rent relief or food distribution hubs.