As of this writing we are basically in draft month! The 2021 MLB Draft will take place July 11-13 in Colorado in conjunction with the MLB All Star Break. The plan going forward is for the MLB Draft to be a part of All Star Week along with the Futures Game, Home Run Derby, and of course the All-Star Game itself. While we have gotten used to the draft happening at MLB Network Studios in Secaucus, NJ, I believe having it a part of All-Star Week has a chance to bring more eyes to the program.