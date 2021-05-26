Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Squirrel Flower Mulls Desolation and Determination on ‘Flames and Flat Tires’

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Massachusetts singer-songwriter Squirrel Flower has released a new song, “Flames and Flat Tires,” from her upcoming album, Planet (i), out June 25th via Polyvinyl. The track is anchored by a grungy guitar strum and slightly off-kilter drums, while Squirrel Flower sweetly sings lyrics in which she compares herself to a burning car: “And you’d better watch out for me/Flying down the road in/Flames and flat tires, baby/Flames and flat tires/This car won’t drive itself/I mean it could but I don’t try it.”

www.rollingstone.com
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Utley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#England#Birds#Song Lyrics#Portishead#Pairs Squirrel Flower#Flat Tires This Car#Kitchen#Planet#Laundry#Drive#Scenes#Objects#Drummer Matt Brown#Bristol#Survival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicCleveland Scene

Flowers in Flames Release 'West of Eden' EP

The local hard rock Flowers in Flames has just released West of Eden. It's the band's third release, and it draws from post-punk, shoegaze and psychedelia. During the course of its career, the band has shared the stage with acts such as Pop Culture Suicide, Kid Congo Powers and the Pink Monkey Birds, Martin Atkins (P.I.L., Killing Joke and Pigface), Kevin Junior (Chamber Strings) and the Baptist Generals. It's also performed at WRUW's annual Studio-A-Rama.
Animalscookcountynews-herald.com

The Squirrel and Raven Show

A reddish-brown streak flashes across the deck railing and stops to stare expectantly at my kitchen door. I grab a handful of peanuts and open the door a crack. The reddish-brown streak jumps from the rail, making a dash for the door. I slam it shut and wait until the red squirrel scampers off, then set out a handful of […]
Animalsava360.com

Red Squirrels Incredible Hoarding Behavior

A Play-by-Play analysis of a Red Squirrel making a cache of sunflower seeds! Faced with a bounty of black oil sunflower seeds a red squirrel's amazing work ethic and energy kicks in and he works as fast as he can to take them one by one to a cache where they can be eaten later. This is unusual manic behavior even for a larder hoarding red squirrel, although admirable. Most would just eat the small seeds as fast as they can with little thought for the future in mid-May, Winter is a long way off.
AnimalsAdvocate Messenger

Drunken squirrels are product of good intentions

I was talking to a friend recently who lives in the deep south about the four seasons and how summer time is here in the Kentucky area. My friend said his state only has two seasons. Hot and hotter. I told him that in Kentucky we only have two seasons...
Animalssadanduseless.com

Horse Head Squirrel Feeder Is a Brilliant Invention!

Behold! The Horse Head Squirrel Feeder is here, and it might be the greatest invention since 1982 when Al Gore invented the internet! Here’s how it works: while the cute little animals feed, the hanging horse head feeder makes it look like they are wearing their very own horse mask.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Extremely Rare Squirrel Spotted in Colorado

Squirrels are really neat creatures. I have seen videos on Youtube where some abandoned babies have become family pets. I wouldn't necessarily recommend having a squirrel as a pet, but it has been known to happen. I remember years ago being fascinated by black squirrels as I have never seen...
Animalsava360.com

Red Squirrel's Amazing Jumping Ability

He's Back! The energetic young red squirrel is now obsessively grabbing, jumping and storing sunflower seeds. You'll get tired watching! The same Red Squirrels Incredible Ground Hoarding Behavior: https://youtu.be/ezkx1VuDZRY. This is likely all part of the squirrels continued escape route training - See: Squirrel Trains Like an Elite Athlete: https://youtu.be/lWwyiImdCz8.
AnimalsColumbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Behold this epic backyard squirrel maze

Former NASA scientist Mark Rober kept things more grounded for one of his most recent projects: crafting an elaborate squirrel maze in his backyard. "I never thought I’d be that crazy guy in the neighborhood obsessing over the squirrels, but they started it first when they would constantly pillage the bird seed from any bird feeder I would put up," Rober said in the video introducing his creation, which is actually the second squirrel maze he's constructed. (Apparently the first, created last year, failed when the critters mastered it far too easily.)
Animalsglobalflyfisher.com

Pine Squirrel Cormorant

Hook, Fulling Mill Competition Heavyweight Black Nickel size 10. You are not allowed to post links (http://...) in comments. Log in or register if you want to post a link. Please notice that some of the links in the video descriptions may be affiliate, which means that they can link to web shops, which pay the video producer a commission (also known as "affiliate revenue") when a viewer clicks a link and buys a product.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Beautiful Desolation Review (Switch) – Make No Bones

A huge alien artifact has appeared in the skies above South Africa – but this isn’t District 9. This is Beautiful Desolation. It’s been there for ten years. The army has studied it and used its technology towards advancements in robotics and AI, and to give humans extended life. Now two joyriders have stumbled across the artifact and accidentally propelled themselves into future South Africa – a very different world, fuelled by rampant alien technology.
Video Gameswebeenow.com

Beautiful Desolation Review: an adventure in a post apocalyptic world

From the same authors of Stasis here is a new science fiction themed adventure game set in a huge and mysterious post apocalyptic world. Observing Beautiful Desolation from the outside, through the images scattered around the net, it is really very easy to misunderstand the real playful essence. Everything seems to suggest a belonging to the macrocosm of role-playing games, from a stylistic impact that winks at the post-apocalypse of Fallout up to a way of framing the scene from above that is common to the most famous cRPGs (a porposito , here you will find our review of Fallout 4). Nothing is further from the reality of the facts; and on the other hand, anyone who knows the background of those who developed the title should not be too surprised.
AnimalsPosted by
Caught in Southie

It’s so hot that squirrels are napping in Southie

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Two squirrels completely overwhelmed by the heat wave decided to “take a break” can catch a nap on this deck in Southie. That is something I’ve never seen in my life on earth. You can see a video of the squirrels loafing on the job here!
Celebrationsmotionographer.com

Celebrating the 2020 Winners | Into the Flame

As Floyd sits trying to process the disappearance of his cult obsessed wife, a moth burrows his way into his ear, setting off a series of visions and the adventure of his life. Pushed over the edge and past his breaking point, he’s compelled to run headlong into the unknown.
AnimalsTelegraph

Keep your distance from squirrels or they go nuts

People have been urged to stay at least 164 feet (50 metres) — roughly the size of Nelson’s Column — away from squirrels in order to avoid disturbing them, a study has found. The ubiquitous urban rodents are known to be prominent in parks and gardens and are often seen...
Environmentteenink.com

No Rain No Flowers

Rain isn’t the most ideal weather for most people. As a result of it, many events and gatherings have to be postponed or cancelled. Rainy days have a bad connotation and draw words like grey, sadness, cold, etc. Whether you like them or not, they are very unappreciated for the amount of impact they have good and bad.
Visual Artdreamwidth.org

Inspired Tired

I actually have some inspiration for doing art. Not that I was totally lacking before, but just wasn't feeling it all the same. And I've been enjoying all my hobbies and the like so it's not as if I've been bored. However, I've been feeling more and more like I can do some art for some things just... I'm so tired. Art, as enjoyable as it is for me, is also draining. Go figure.
Technologygraceumc.church

Blogging from home: laptop vs. “squirrels”

Some decisions are more momentous than others. I decided this late afternoon that I would try something I’ve rarely if ever done before, writing my blog on my deck at home. I’m a do your work at the office person. I love being surrounded by my books, maybe even my clutter, my Keurig single cup coffee maker at the ready, and the windows that face to the west that allow me to see trees and skies. Even when the pandemic hit and shelter at home became the rule, I stayed an office go-er. The church was locked tight as a drum, but I still had keys. A few days I walked because I wasn’t certain we were supposed to even be out on the streets. It was so weird. But I kept going in and I guess being the pastor at the helm gave me that perk. I could close and lock my office door so that even if anyone else was around, I wouldn’t be infecting them, at least that was my thinking. Having some sense of normalcy and a structure that felt familiar in a space that is the same worked for me, so I kept doing it.
Music1430wcmy.com

The Flaming Lips – The Soft Bulletin

We’re getting comfortable in the Deep End of the Weird Pool, so we figured we’d stay out there the Flaming Lips 1999 Classic, The Soft Bulletin. If your knowledge of the Lips, is just ‘She Don’t Use Jelly,’ or ‘aren’t they that weird band who’s lead singer walks on top of the crowd in a giant bubble?’ then We URGE you to give the Soft Bulletin a spin. I had never listened to the entire thing from start to finish until prepping for this week’s show. It lived up to is moniker as the Pet Sounds of the 90s.
AnimalsPosted by
FUN 107

The Most Harrowing Squirrel Encounter of My Life

When you have to ask yourself "was I just attacked by squirrels?" you know your weekend is not starting off right. This past sunny summer weekend, I thought it would be a good idea to get up early and beat the heat by doing my yard work first thing in the morning.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lukas Nelson Looked Up and Inward During Lockdown. He Found His Best Album Yet

If the world goes to shit, Lukas Nelson wants to make sure he has a way to listen to his record collection. The country-rock scion is so invested in the physical product that he and his band Promise of the Real were adamant about recording their new album with producer Dave Cobb, A Few Stars Apart, on analog tape. Because as Nelson tells it — and hacker attacks against beef plants and pipelines prove — technology is anything but reliable.