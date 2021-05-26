IATA Urges Adoption of Digital Health Documentation

CLEAR and Atlantic Health System have partnered to empower patients with the ability to access and share their proof of COVID-19 vaccination through CLEAR’s digital vaccine card and Health Pass. Using the free CLEAR app, vaccinated patients now have the option to create a digital version of their paper vaccination card and securely link their vaccination information within Health Pass for entry to sporting events, concerts, and other participating locations across the country. Atlantic Health System is the first health care system to strategically partner with CLEAR to allow patients to seamlessly share their vaccination records.