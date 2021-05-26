Cancel
IATA Urges Adoption of Digital Health Documentation

By Gregory Polek
Aviation International News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday warned of potential airport chaos unless governments move quickly to adopt digital processes to manage travel health credentials and other Covid measures. Speaking during the latest in a series of IATA webcasts dedicated to the effects of the pandemic on the air transport industry, association director general Willie Walsh cited modeling that showed a lack of digitalization could result in “chaos” at airports once traffic recovers to around 75 percent of pre-Covid levels.

