Current and future students qualifying for the Kansas Promise Scholarship can now pursue their two-year degree and have their costs for tuition, fees and books paid for by the state within a host of academic areas. That’s right – tuition, fees and books at no cost. The Technical Education Authority, under the auspices of the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR), met and approved nearly 50 programs for Butler Community College along with programs at other Kansas community and technical colleges this morning. The TEA recommendations will now be voted on during the June 16 KBOR meeting. The scholarship is available beginning the fall semester.