The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: May 26

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa got its point guard of the future on Wednesday. And when I watched some videos of Brewster Academy’s Dasonte Bowen, he reminded me of another guy who played point guard for Coach Fran McCaffery more than a decade ago. His name was Ronald Moore, who ran the point for McCaffery at Siena. In fact, Moore was McCaffery’s last point guard at Siena. Moore was a senior in 2009-10. McCaffery left after that season to take the job at Iowa.